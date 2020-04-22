Whitmer to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials will give an update on Michigan’s response efforts to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Dr. Marisa Eisenberg from the University of Michigan Department of Epidemiology at the 3 p.m. news conference.

You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and online.

On Tuesday, the state recorded an additional 232 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,700. It was the largest single-day jump so far, but the state noted that 95 of the deaths were discovered in its once-per-week search of death certificates to find any that were not previously reported.

According to data released by the state Tuesday afternoon, 967 new cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 32,967. That number is higher than the day previous, but those figures were also the lowest since late March.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Michigan now has the seventh most confirmed cases in the country, behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The state still has the third-highest number of deaths, behind only New York and New Jersey.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Under expanded testing criteria from the state, even those with mild symptoms can get tested in many places, though your local doctor or hospital system will determine if you get tested. Additionally, essential workers can get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms.

