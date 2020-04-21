232 more COVID-19 deaths in Michigan; 95 from records check

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 232 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,700.

It’s the largest single jump so far, but the state noted that 95 of the deaths were discovered in its once-per-week search of death certificates to find any that were not previously reported.

According to data released by the state Tuesday afternoon, 967 new cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 32,967. That number is higher than the day previous, but those figures were also the lowest since late March. There are enough hospital beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

The worst of the outbreak is concentrated in southeast Michigan. Of the 232 newly recorded deaths, 130 were in Wayne County (including the city of Detroit), bringing the total there to 1,278. The county also has 14,255 confirmed cases, 343 more than the day previous. Oakland County has 6,306 confirmed cases and 506 people have died there. In Macomb County, there are 4,544 confirmed cases and 455 deaths.

Those three counties alone have about 76% of Michigan’s total confirmed cases and account for 83% of fatalities.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, 131 people have died out of 1,298 confirmed cases.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 615 inmates have contracted the virus and 20 of them have died.

Kent County confirmed 76 new cases over the previous day — the largest one-day jump yet — for a total of 626. One additional death was counted, bringing the total to 25.

The Metron of Cedar Springs nursing home says 10 of its patients have died after contracting coronavirus. Additionally, three more residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 34. The five staff members who tested positive for the virus have recovered, the nursing home says, and are starting to come back to work. The nursing home says it has started taking new patients.

There was one additional death in Kalamazoo County, bringing the total there to 10; all of whom were older than 70. Health officials say the most recent person to die also had underlying health conditions. That county has 201 confirmed cases.

Just west of the city of Kalamazoo, the Park Village Pines senior assisted living facility says two of its patients who contracted COVID-19 died, though their official causes of death have not yet been confirmed. A total of 10 residents have the virus. Six of them are still being cared for at the facility and are separated from everyone else.

Muskegon County saw three additional deaths for a total of 10. It has 160 confirmed cases. Berrien County added two deaths for a total of 10. It has 170 confirmed cases.

An additional four cases of coronavirus were confirmed in people who work at the Post plant in Battle Creek, bringing the total there to 10. When the first cases were confirmed last week, 23 employees were asked to self-quarantine as a precaution.

Calhoun County has 156 confirmed cases and five people have died.

Herbruck’s Poultry Farm south of Ionia says some of its employees have tested positive for the virus, but did not clarify how many. It did say most were were on the crew that takes care of the chickens at night. All workers who tested positive are isolated at home, and several more are quarantined while they’re being tested. The company said employees are using gloves and masks and that it has “rigorous sanitation practices.”

Ionia County has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one person has died.

Heating component and storage manufacturer Bradford White Corp. says one of the nearly 1,600 employees at its Middleville plant tested positive for COVID-19. That person has been told to stay home until being cleared by a doctor to return from work. Other employees who may have been exposed will be screened through May 4, the company said, and the area where the employee works was cleaned.

Barry County has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one person has died.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Under expanded testing criteria from the state, even those with mild symptoms can get tested in many places, though your local doctor or hospital system will determine if you get tested. Additionally, essential workers can get tested even if they are not displaying symptoms.

On Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available, about 3,000 samples were tested for the virus. About 19% came back positive. On Friday, more than 6,000 samples were run and about 17% came back positive.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: