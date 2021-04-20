Michigan reports nearly 5,300 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Tuesday announced 5,259 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 85 additional related deaths.

Thirty-three of the deaths were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such reviews are conducted three times per week.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 799,140 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 16,986.

On Monday, labs tested 34,979 samples for the virus and 4,775, or 13.65%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 357 more cases for a total of 60,846 and five more deaths for a total of 708.

Other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Calhoun County: One more death for 246 total; 10,943 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 307 total; 17,810 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 309 total; 12,527 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 347 total; 26,992 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 95 total; 6,003 total cases.

The number of deaths in Berrien County was revised down by one to 240. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. It has had 12,787 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and also hit hardest by the virus, reported 25 additional deaths for a total of 4,207 and confirmed 1,170 more cases for a total of 135,195. Neighboring Oakland County has had 91,587 cases (615 more than the previous day) and 2,022 deaths (10 more). Macomb County has had 82,828 cases (800 more) and 2,013 deaths (five more).

The state has received more than 8 million vaccine doses and nearly 6 million of those have been administered. Nearly 46% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and nearly 32% has finished their doses. The goal is to reach 70%.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal for Michigan to see an average of 100,000 shots administered daily. Last week, the state averaged around 83,700 doses each day.

While Michigan’s case and test positivity rates are still high, they have shown slight improvements in recent days. The seven-day average of positivity rate is now around 16%, a drop of about 2.5 percentage points from its recent high. At least part of this can be attributed to the state running more tests each day; the number of tests and positivity rates are generally inversely proportional.

Hospitalizations, however, remain higher than during the fall peak, with more than 4,090 adults in the hospital confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Tuesday. On Monday, the state set a new hospitalization record with more than 4,150 adult inpatients.

The daily death rate, however, has been growing much more slowly than during the fall surge. The seven-day average is hovering around 45. When hospitalizations peaked during the fall surge, more than 100 people were dying of the virus every day.