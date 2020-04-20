Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Monday.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during the 3 p.m. news conference. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and online.

There was a total of 31,424 confirmed coronavirus cases with 2,391 deaths in Michigan, according to figures released by the state Sunday afternoon.

A stay-at-home order is in effect in Michigan through April 30. Under it, you should only leave the house if you’re an essential employee or for essential errands, like going to the grocery store or pharmacy. You should also follow common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

The goal of these measures is to help slow the spread of the virus and keep the number of severe cases down so that hospitals can manage. On Friday afternoon, Whitmer and Khaldun said social distancing was working. They said the curve was flattened but that letting up too early could cause a second spike.

Whitmer told “Good Morning America” on Friday morning that some social distancing measures could be loosened May 1. Later in the day, she wouldn’t give a precise date for reopening businesses, but said it would happen in phases. She is expected to release more information next week.



COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested. Under expanded testing criteria from the state, even those with mild symptoms can get tested in many places, though your local doctor or hospital system will determine if you get tested.

