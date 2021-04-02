Michigan reports about 5,500 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 5,498 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Friday update brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 683,793 and the total number of related deaths to 16,161.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 37,901 samples for the virus and 5,504 were positive, a percentage of 14.52%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported three more deaths, bringing its total to 689. It confirmed 314 more cases for a total of 53,853 since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa County saw two more deaths and has now had 328 total, as well as 23,653 total confirmed cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, reported 11 more deaths for a total of 4,039 and confirmed 888 more cases for a total of 111,788. Oakland County has had 76,806 confirmed cases (778 more than the previous day) and 1,951 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 68,480 cases (780 more) and 1,929 deaths (one more).

Michigan is in a virus surge, with the average case rate having nearly doubled in the last six weeks or so. The state now ranks third in the nation for highest number of cases and highest case rate, moving up three and two spots, respectively, in the last week.

The seven-day average of the positivity rate is nearing 14%, more than four times the 3% public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations have been on the rise for five straight weeks and the total number of people being treated has tripled in that time frame.

While the death rate has increased slightly, it remains fairly low.

Concerned about people going out of state for spring break, the state is launching 37 pop-up testing sites targeting travelers.

“Michiganders should get tested one to three days before travel,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a Friday statement. “Do not travel if you test positive. Check travel restrictions before leaving, especially information about the spread of new variants of COVID-19 where you intend on visiting.”

You should get tested again three to five days after returning from a trip, and stay in quarantine until you can get that test. If you don’t get tested, quarantine for 10 days.

So far, Michigan has received a little more than 5 million vaccine doses and more than 4.5 million of those have been administered. A little more than 35% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has gotten at least one shot. The goal is to reach 70%, or at least 5.6 million people.