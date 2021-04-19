Michigan reports 8,574 coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 8,574 more confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, as well as 61 more related deaths.

The Monday update, which includes two days’ worth of data, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 793,881 since the virus was first detected here more than a year ago and the total number of associated deaths to 16,901.

On Saturday, labs tested 35,308 samples for the virus and 4,667 were positive, a percentage of 13.22%. On Sunday, 35,443 samples were tested and 4,692, or 13.24%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

With the pandemic continuing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced its Gatherings and Mask epidemic order would remain in effect through May 24. While most of it is unchanged, it did expand mask requirements to children as young as 2.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS have been reticent to institute stronger restrictions during this surge, instead pushing people to stick to mitigation protocols and get vaccinated as quickly as possible and promising expanded use of antibody and antiviral therapies for those who are sick.