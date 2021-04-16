MDHHS extends mask order, expands it to kids as young as 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended its epidemic order that limits gatherings and requires masks through May 24.

While the Gatherings and Mask epidemic order remains largely unchanged from the last version, it does expand the requirement to wear masks in public to children between the ages of 2 and 4, especially in group settings like at child care or camps. The state said in a Friday release that change was in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics.

The expansion of the order to small children goes into effect April 26.

The same mask and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings, businesses, stadiums and restaurants remain in effect.

The epidemic order extension comes as Michigan continues to see the nation’s worst coronavirus surge. The case rate has been rising for eight weeks and has increased 475% from the mid-February low; the average testing positivity rate is around 17.5%, nearly six times higher than the 3% that demonstrates community spread is controlled; and hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients than at the peak of the fall surge.

While deaths are again climbing and are now averaging around 40 per day, the rise is happening slower than during the fall surge. However, those who are dying most frequently are younger than during the fall surge.

“I continue to be incredibly concerned about our state’s COVID-19 data. We are still very much fighting this pandemic and seeing concerning trends in new cases and hospitalization,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said in a statement accompanying the epidemic order extension. “Michiganders need to be using every tool in our toolbox right now to get these cases and hospitalizations down. Just because something is open and legal does not mean you should be doing it. We all must continue doing what works to slow the spread of the disease by wearing masks, washing our hands, avoiding crowds and indoor gatherings, and making plans to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

Michigan has now had 770,822 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here March 10, 2020, and recorded 16,731 related deaths. So far this week, we have averaged about 6,560 new cases reported every day. Today’s data should be released by the state around 3 p.m.

The state has received nearly 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, 1.6 million of which are dedicated to specific federal programs. Nearly 5.7 million doses have been administered. More than 43% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and about 29% of that population is considered fully vaccinated. The goal is to reach 70%.