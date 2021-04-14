Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on Michigan’s response to the pandemic on Apil 9, 2021. (Courtesy: Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com and air on WOOD TV8. Whitmer will be joined, as usual, by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan has the worst coronavirus surge in the nation, with the case rate higher than it has been since early December, the seven-day average of the test positivity rate above 18% and more confirmed cases of the more transmissible variants than any other state.

The news conference comes a day after the federal government’s recommendation to “pause” using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended the pause out of an abundance of caution after six women reported potentially dangerous blood clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

Whitmer told News 8 that she had high confidence in the safety and efficacy of the J&J vaccine but would follow guidance from the federal government.