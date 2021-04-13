Michigan reports about 8,900 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 8,867 newly confirmed coronavirus cases as its surge continues, as well as recorded 74 more deaths related to the virus.

Of the 74 deaths announced Tuesday, 37 were found as public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now had 756,564 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 16,586 associated deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 58,871 samples for the virus and 8,374 were positive. That’s a percentage of 14.22%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 504 more cases for a total of 57,713 since the start of the pandemic. Its number of deaths was revised down by eight to 692. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions.

A few other West Michigan counties saw their death tolls grow:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for 99 tota;; 8,211 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 239 total; 12,411 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 299 total; 16,931 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 306 total; 11,911 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 340 total; 25,543 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 93 total; 5,697 total cases.

Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous and hit hardest by the virus, saw 2,044 new cases for a total of 126,931 since the start of the pandemic and recorded 19 more deaths for a total of 4,125. Neighboring Oakland County has had 86,306 cases (1,219 more then the previous day) and 1,985 deaths (seven more). Macomb County has had 77,797 cases (1,151 more) and 1,969 deaths (eight more).

Michigan has the worst coronavirus surge in the nation, with the case rate higher than it has been since early December, the seven-day average of the test positivity rate above 18% and more confirmed cases of the more transmissible variants than any other state.

On Monday, the state surpassed its hospitalization peak from the fall surge and the number grew even more Tuesday. More than 4,000 adult inpatients in the state are confirmed to have the virus.

The daily death rate, however, is climbing more slowly than it did during the fall surge. The seven-day average is now around 30 deaths per day.

Citing the surge, Kalamazoo County is extending its suspension of jury trials at least through the end of May.

The state has received more than 6 million vaccine doses and nearly 5.4 million of those have been administered. A little more than 41% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot. The goal is to reach 70%.

The vaccine rollout, however, hit a snag Tuesday as federal authorities recommended use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine be paused while they investigate six reports of blood clots. It has not been determined that those clots were caused by the vaccine, but health officials are operating out of an abundance of caution to confirm they are safe.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration — more commonly known as MIOSHA — is also extending its emergency COVID-19 rules for how workplaces. Those rules, now in effect through Oct. 14, encourage employers to have people work from home if possible and mandate the creation of mitigation protocols when people work in person.

The state has noted the rules may be modified or lifted before that Oct. 14 date, depending on the state of the outbreak. Additionally, MIOSHA is working with businesses to create more return-to-office recommendations.