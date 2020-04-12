95 more COVID-19 deaths recorded; state says reports may be incomplete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ninety-five additional deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported to the state, but authorities warn that the actual number may be higher.

It explained that because it’s both a weekend and a holiday, not every additional death may have been sent to the state. It said it has seen daily figures drop by up to 25% on previous Sundays.

The total number of deaths statewide is now 1,487.

The state also recorded 645 new confirmed cases Saturday, according to data released Sunday, bringing the total to 26,638 — but also noted that figure may be under-reported.

“Reported case counts may reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend and holiday. Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting,” the state said on its website.

The worst of the outbreak is in and around Detroit. Wayne County has 11,164 confirmed cases and 704 people have died. Oakland County has 4,915 cases and 329 deaths and Macomb County 3,254 cases and 217 deaths.

A stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30. Under that order, you should only go out for essential errands, like grocery shopping, or if you are an essential service worker.

The goal of all the social distancing measures is to keep the number of severe cases low enough that hospitals will be able to treat everyone properly. In addition to social distancing, you should follow common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

