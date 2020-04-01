2nd COVID-19 death reported in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department has reported the second COVID-19 death.

On Wednesday, Kent County had a total of 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two deaths. Thirty-six of the cases are at a nursing home in Cedar Springs: 31 residents and five employees.

No additional details surrounding the second death were released Wednesday.

The first death reported in the county was a 71-year-old man with preexisting health conditions.

The latest numbers released Tuesday afternoon showed Michigan had confirmed more than 7,600 cases of coronavirus and seen 259 deaths, the majority of them in metro Detroit. Those numbers are the results of Monday’s coronavirus tests.

The results of Tuesday’s coronavirus tests will be released at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

