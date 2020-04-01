Closings & Delays
There are currently 157 active closings. Click for more details.

2nd COVID-19 death reported in Kent County

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department has reported the second COVID-19 death.

On Wednesday, Kent County had a total of 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two deaths. Thirty-six of the cases are at a nursing home in Cedar Springs: 31 residents and five employees.

No additional details surrounding the second death were released Wednesday.

The first death reported in the county was a 71-year-old man with preexisting health conditions.

The latest numbers released Tuesday afternoon showed Michigan had confirmed more than 7,600 cases of coronavirus and seen 259 deaths, the majority of them in metro Detroit. Those numbers are the results of Monday’s coronavirus tests.

The results of Tuesday’s coronavirus tests will be released at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 