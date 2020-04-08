Another resident at Cedar Springs nursing home dies from COVID-19

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members have confirmed another Metron of Cedar Springs nursing home patient who has died from COVID-19.

Anna L. Russell of Cedar Springs, 81, died on Sunday. She was a resident at Metron of Cedar Springs, which is now called Mission Point.

Another resident at the nursing home who died from COVID-19 was 66-year-old LouAnn Dagen. She died Saturday shortly after her arrival at the Mercy Health Saint Mary’s emergency room in Grand Rapids.

Russell and Dagen were two of 31 residents and five staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 at the nursing home. The residents with COVID-19 are quarantined in a section of the community separate from the rest of the population.

According to the latest numbers released Tuesday, the state’s total number of those killed by COVID-19 was 845.

Kent County recorded two additional deaths for a total of seven; one of those was announced by the county and is not yet included in state figures; it will be reflected in Wednesday’s report. The county has 187 cases, an increase of 10 over the previous day.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

