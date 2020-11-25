Annual Christmas Lite Show carries on amid pandemic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One holiday tradition in the Grand Rapids area that can continue safely during the pandemic is the Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The lights will turn on for the first time this year on Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving.

You can travel through the display from the safety of your car.

The light display is open evenings through Jan. 2.

Hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It costs $25 dollars per vehicle to see the display.

Tickets can be purchased online.