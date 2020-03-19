Amway, distillery retool to create hand sanitizer to donate

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Traverse City distillery and Amway have something in common during this coronavirus outbreak: both retooled their production to pump out much-needed hand sanitizer for those who need it.

Amway says a team of more than 40 employees launched Project Light Speed Monday. They used 9,000 gallons of ethanol and other raw materials available at Amway’s Ada campus to create a hand sanitizer that will be donated to Spectrum Health hospital employees handling the mounting cases of COVID-19.

Amway says the formula it’s using is based on hand sanitizer it first developed for China during the SARS epidemic. It contains 66% ethanol — above the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of 60%. The first 14,000-unit batch of hand sanitizer will ship to Spectrum Health this week.

Amway says it’s ordered another 8,000 gallons of ethanol to produce two more batches of hand sanitizer, which should roll off the line in coming weeks. Those batches will be distributed to employees, Amway business owners as well as Kids’ Food Basket, which is bustling to assemble meals for children and families in need.

Similarly, Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City has tapped some of its spirits to make hand sanitizer.

Owner Chad Munger says they decided to shift to producing the high-demand product when demand for spirits slumped.

Customers who bring in a small container can fill it up for free.

‘We’re getting a lot of inbound requests from nursing homes and I just got an email from the Autism Centers of Michigan, saying they are in desperate need of product, they can’t find it anywhere else. So we’re going to ramp up production a little bit to handle those requests as well as handle customers that want to come in and fill up here,” he told WPBN.

