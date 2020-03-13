Amid shutdown, schools let students in to get things

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — After schools around the state shut down for three weeks on the order of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who cited concerns about the spread of coronavirus, some on Friday allowed students back inside briefly to gather their possessions.

One of those schools was Lowell High School. Sophomore Beckett Butler was concerned.

“I’m not going to get too worked up about it cause I don’t want to push myself to where I’m thinking it’s the end of the world,” Beckett said. “I’m just kind of like, hey, what am I going to do?”

If you would have told Beckett Thursday that he would have the next month off school, he probably wouldn’t have studied so hard Thursday night, before the governor’s address announcing the school closures.

“I actually was pretty surprised ’cause I had like a math test and I was kind of like, I’ve got to study for that,” Beckett said. “Then I was up late and my parents told me the news. Honestly, I was scared.”

A similar scene developed at East Grand Rapids High School, where dozens of students shuffled past a sign that read, “SCHOOL CLOSED.” Many were eager to grab their things and go.

“I can’t even believe this is even happening,” quipped East Grand Rapids junior Emma Wert. “I’m a little nervous just cause it’s just such an unknown. Who knows what will happen next?”

It’s an unknown administrators across the state are now forced to face on the fly.

“In my entire life, I have never experienced anything like this,” Lowell Area Schools Superintendent Greg Pratt said. “Today we’re scrambling, hopefully trying to put some schedules together to identify what we’re going to do with staff and students.”

The fear of lost time, lesson plans wasted and opportunities lost looms heavily on Pratt’s mind, but not as heavily as the health of his students.

“It’s the unprecedented nature of what we’re facing that indicates to us that we should be overly cautious at this time,” Pratt said. “We are following the advice of our state leaders. We really can only take this one day at a time.”

Students and concerned parents are certainly glad the schools are taking its time and placing priority on the students’ health and well-being.

“If the kids being safe means they have to miss school for a month, if that takes care of the problem, that’s the best move for them, then I’m okay with it,” Daven L. Donald, parent of a Lowell High School student, said. “I’d rather them do way too much and kids be safe, then not do enough and people at home and in their neighborhoods get sick as well. Rather more than less.”

Students are certainly appreciative, as well.

“I’m going to be moving forward with an optimistic attitude but at the same time I’m going to be doing my best to be alert and do my best to not be naive to what’s out there,” Beckett said. “I’m worried that when we get back, it’s going to be kind of chaotic. It won’t end quickly.”

Administrators told News 8 that Lowell will likely have four weeks off, moving forward with its originally planned spring break unless otherwise notified. Students and parents will get updates via email. Any questions can be addressed at the office, email or over the phone.