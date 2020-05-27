Allegan County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site through a partnership with InterCare Community Health Network.

Testing will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at InterCare in Pullman.

People with insurance are asked to bring an insuance card. However insurance isn’t required for testing. Those without insurance will not be charged.

Those experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms can call the ACHD COVID-19 hotline Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at 269.686.4546. Messages received outside of those hours will be returned the next business day.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Testing locations in Michigan can be found on the state’s website.