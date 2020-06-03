Closings & Delays
Allegan Co. to host free COVID-19 testing event

by: WOODTV.com staff

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Adults in Allegan County will be able to be tested for COVID-19 at an event this weekend, even if they do not show symptoms.

The Allegan County Health Department is partnering with the Michigan National Guard for a free drive-thru testing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Human Services Building at 3255 122nd Ave. in Allegan.

People 18 or over can be tested, regardless of symptoms. No pre-screening or doctor’s note is needed for the event.

More information about testing throughout the state can be found online

