Where and when to see flyover in West Michigan Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The 127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard has scheduled a flyover in West Michigan Tuesday.

According to a map posted on the 127th’s Facebook page, A-10 Thunderbolts will begin their flight in Grayling around 2:40 p.m. They will pass over Traverse City within about eight minutes, should be over Grand Rapids shortly after 3 p.m. and will get to Battle Creekaround 3:30 p.m.

Other Air National Guard planes will fly over southeast and mid-Michigan, plus the Upper Peninsula.

The Air National Guard has asked to see your best photos of the flyovers. You can submit them to the 127th Wing via Facebook messenger for a chance to win squadron patches and a signed photograph.

Also Tuesday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are expected to fly over Detroit starting around 11:30 a.m.

The Blue Angels have been conducting flyovers around the country as part of America Strong, which recognizes health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel and stands in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were supposed to visit Detroit two weeks ago, but the flyover was postponed due to weather.

Because Blue Angels pilots must complete a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency, the flyovers won’t cost taxpayers extra, the Department of Defense says.

Spectators of both the Air National Guard and Blue Angels flyovers are reminded follow social distancing guidelines.

The last scheduled flyovers are in Novi and Detroit on Wednesday, May 13.