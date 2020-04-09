AG: Watch out for door-to-door scammers

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning that scammers may try to pose as government officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AG says these scammers may go door-to-door offering information about stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and other resources.

Scammers will often ask for a fee in exchange for an alleged service or try to get personal information, the AG said.

“While we are not aware of any specific instances of door-to-door scammers in Michigan, residents should be prepared for anything in this time of emergency,” Nessel said in a news release. “Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic. Do not fall for these tricks.”

If someone comes to your door, ask for their credentials or contact the agency the person claims to be representing.

Folks should not give out personal information or money to people coming to your home or to strangers online.

Reports of door-to-door scammers should go to local police agencies. Reports can be filed to the AG’s office online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line at 877.765.8388.