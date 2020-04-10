AG sends Mason Co. business cease and desist letter

SCOTTVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A business was sent a cease and desist letter on Thursday by the Michigan Attorney General’s office and the Mason County prosecutor for not complying with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to stay home.

The cease and desist letter says Five Cap in Scottville required employees who are not considered critical infrastructure workers to report to work.

Prosecutors were told the business called employees in “to file documents, draft letters and other clerical operations,” which aren’t deemed critical in the state order.

The letter demands the business to comply with the order by only continuing necessary on-site operations.

The governor’s executive order prohibits non-essential businesses from conducting operations that require workers to leave their homes in most circumstances. Businesses considered essential to life and safety can remain open but should still do social distancing measures.

Willful violations of the order can be punished with $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each offense. Businesses could receive additional licensing penalties. Violations of the order should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

More information on rights as an employer or employee can be found on the state’s website.

