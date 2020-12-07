AG Nessel warns of COVID-19 vaccine, treatment scams

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — With a COVID-19 vaccine on the way, the state is warning of scammers advertising fake vaccines, treatments, test kits and clinical trial offers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says fraudulent coronavirus treatments are being offered in several forms including pills, dietary supplements, herbal teas, essential oils and medical devices. Scammers are also asking for a significant amount of money.

In addition to selling products, scammers are also contacting people to participate in clinical trials. Authorities say these advertisements often ask for thousands of dollars and personal information up front. Links sent out could damage electronic devices if clicked on.

The National Institute of Health has an online database of clinical studies across the globe.

Several federal government divisions have also issued warnings as the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA is monitoring complaints of fake products and has issued tips:

Be mindful with products that claim to treat several diseases.

Personal testimonies are not scientific evidence.

Be mindful of products that offer a “quick fix” as not many diseases are not treated quickly.

“Miracle cures” with secret ingredients are likely fake.

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Don’t buy alleged vaccines or treatment online including from online pharmacies.

Always talk to a licensed medical professional before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Don’t respond to text messages, phone calls or emails about vaccines or treatments.

Be careful of social media advertisements.

You can report a scam, file a complaint or get more information from the AG’s office online.