Additional cases of COVID-19 variant found in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials announced Saturday additional cases of the new variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.7, have been found in Michigan.

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health of Human Services identified a variant case in an adult man who lives in Wayne County.

The state also detected the variant in specimens from two adult women associated with the University of Michigan, which previously had identified three B.1.1.7 cases.

MDHHS says B.1.1.7 has been circling the U.S. for months. It’s believed to be more contagious, but there has not yet been evidence to show that the health effects are more severe.

The state encourages Michiganders to continue to wear masks, social distance, avoid crowds and wash hands frequently.

For more information on the virus, visit the state’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.