AARP: Debit card in mail may be stimulus money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The AARP is hoping its members are not throwing away free money.

Jennifer Feuerstein from AARP says people are still receiving stimulus money from the government.

“People who don’t have their information on file with the IRS are now receiving debit cards with the payment on that,” she said.

Unfortunately, some people are throwing those cards away.

“The debit cards come very unassuming. They come in a plain white envelope, there’s nothing marked on it and people either ignore it or they think it’s a scam and throw it away,” Feuerstein explained.

The return address on the envelopes carrying the cars is Money Network Cardholder Services in Omaha, Nebraska. A letter accompanying the card will have instructions on how to activate it. Feuerstein said that can look like a scam because the letter directs the recipient to call a number, provide six digits of their Social Security number and create a four-digit PIN.

If you think you’ve thrown your card out, you can get a replacement card by calling 800. 240.8100. Getting that replacement will take seven to 10 days to arrive by mail.