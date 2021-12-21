900 meals donated to Spectrum Health workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health care workers with Spectrum Health received a donation of 900 meals as West Michigan hospitals remain at or near capacity.

Health insurance provider Meridian donated $10,000 for the meals, and 300 were delivered Tuesday morning to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Sherri Hoard, a NICU nurse manager, says the meals are greatly appreciated as healthcare workers pick up additional shifts to care for COVID-19 patients.

“Sometimes nurses don’t have time to run down to the cafeteria and so if they have a few minutes they can just go in our breakroom and to have a lunch to be able to grab and eat, it means a lot,” Hoard said.

Three hundred meals were delivered to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

Three hundred meals were delivered to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

Gestures like the meals are reminding workers there are people who care.

“We got a lot of donations in the beginning, which was nice because it was you know scary what we were dealing with, but we’re still here, we’re still dealing with even more than what we did in the beginning and so there are a few people still giving every single day and we appreciate that so much,” Hoard said.

Sean Kendall, the plan president and CEO of Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, was at the delivery.

“Sometimes the last thing you think about is a meal for yourself, as you’re treating all the patients, and so trying to give them a meal so that they can maybe take a quick break, eat something, get to work and thank them for their service and everything that they’re doing for us and our communities,” Kendall said.

The Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery and Catering Company, which is based in Byron Center, worked through the early morning hours to get the meals ready. The owners, Mike and Nancy Jacobs, say it is the least they can do to help.

“It was kind of a last minute order as they had a nice sponsor come in and help out,” Mike Jacobs said. “We did some of the work last night and so our team was in at 5:00 this morning and worked through.”

Nurses like Hoard are grateful for the food and are reminding people to keep taking precautions to stay healthy.

“Be safe, be cautious when you’re around people, get your vaccine,” Hoard said.