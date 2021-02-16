90 cases of B.1.1.7 variant detected at state prison in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials announced Tuesday night that 90 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant have been identified inside a state prison in Ionia.

Daily testing of staff and prisoners for the variant began at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility after it had its first case last week. The first case was identified as an employee, Michigan State Police said.

Officials say of the first set of samples tested, 90 out of 95 came back positive. Two employees and 88 prisoners had positive results. There are more than 100 tests pending at the lab.

Health officials believe that B.1.1.7 is more contagious than COVID-19.

Since the daily testing began, authorities say the number of positive COVID-19 tests at the facility has declined.

Anyone who has recently traveled or may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested for the virus. You can visit Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find the nearest testing site.