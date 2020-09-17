7 West MI businesses fined for not having COVID-19 safety protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan businesses are among 19 statewide that were cited for failing to implement coronavirus mitigation rules.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that the fines for the “general duty” citations total $51,400 among all the businesses.

MISOHA explained that general duty citations, which can carry fines of up to $7,000, mean an employer hasn’t protected workers from a recognized hazard. The companies cited now have 15 days to contest the penalties. They will have to prove they’ve fixed the problems MIOSHA pointed out.

The West Michigan business citations and fines include:

American Eagle Home Improvement of Bangor: $2,100 for lack of social distancing and failure to use masks.

of Bangor: $2,100 for lack of social distancing and failure to use masks. Dave’s Glass Service in Kalamazoo: $2,100 for failing to require masks, a lack of a preparedness and response plan and failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines.

in Kalamazoo: $2,100 for failing to require masks, a lack of a preparedness and response plan and failing to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines. D&D Roofing 4G out of Fremont: $2,800 for not having a preparedness plan and not training workers on guidelines.

out of Fremont: $2,800 for not having a preparedness plan and not training workers on guidelines. Nain Construction of Grand Rapids: $2,100 for failing to require masks, not having a preparedness plan, not maintaining daily health screening documentation and not training employees.

of Grand Rapids: $2,100 for failing to require masks, not having a preparedness plan, not maintaining daily health screening documentation and not training employees. Valentine Roofing out of Kalamazoo: $2,100 for not requiring masks or maintaining social distance, not having a preparedness plan and not training workers.

out of Kalamazoo: $2,100 for not requiring masks or maintaining social distance, not having a preparedness plan and not training workers. West Olive Nursery : $2,100 for not requiring masks or maintaining social distance, not conducting daily health screenings, not training workers and not having a preparedness plan.

: $2,100 for not requiring masks or maintaining social distance, not conducting daily health screenings, not training workers and not having a preparedness plan. Kauffman Construction out of Newaygo: $2,100 for not having masks, not maintaining social distance, not having a preparedness plan and not training workers.

Also fined was Georgia-based Daniel Sanchez construction company, which was working on a site in Plainwell. It was told to pay $2,100 for failing to maintain social distance, require masks or train employees on safety procedures, as well as the lack of a preparedness plan.

You can click here to see the state’s full release and the complete list of businesses fined.

“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these employers were not taking precautions to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said in a statement. “Failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk and these citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s responsibility to protect their employees.”

MIOSHA reminded businesses to check Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety for information on implementing safety measures and said they can seek help from the state online or by calling 517.284.7720.

Any employers or workers can direct questions about workplace safety to MIOSHA’s new hotline at 855.SAFE.C19 (723.3219).