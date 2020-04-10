6th nursing home resident claimed by virus “loved by everyone”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The sixth Metron of Cedar Springs resident to succumb to COVID-19 was “Aunt Ruth” to everyone.

“She really was an amazing person,” said Amanda Pronschinske, the resident’s niece.

Ruth Ann Hunter, 68, died Thursday at Spectrum Health’s Butterworth campus in Grand Rapids.

Her family said Hunter had been on a ventilator for nine days before her death.

“She was the most loving, caring person,” said Joshua Pronschinske, the husband of Hunter’s niece. “She would literally give you her last piece of bread if you were hungry.”

A courtesy photo of Ruth Ann Hunter (center).

Hunter’s family said she had only been living at the nursing home for a short time when she developed a low-grade fever and shortness of breath.

Hunter, a Cedar Springs native, had moved to Metron from a nursing home in another county to be closer to family.

But Coronavirus closed the home to visitors shortly after her arrival.

Her family said she had diabetes and limited mobility due to back, hip and knee problems.

Hunter delivered The Grand Rapids Press around Cedar Springs and Rockford for twenty years.

“Ruth spent her entire life taking care of her Mom, Doris, till she passed, all the while running her paper route,” Joshua Pronschinske said.

The 68-year-old never had children of her own, so she spent her life spreading love to everyone she met.

“She had a pool and she loved to have people over,” Joshua recalled. “We’d have twenty people in the pool. Everybody was family to her… She absolutely loved Christmas. Christmas was her ultimate. She always went all out. She was everybody’s Aunt Ruth. Even to people who weren’t technically family. Everybody loved Aunt Ruth.”

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of six of the 31 Metron of Cedar Springs residents who tested positive for the virus.

The six victims ranged in age from 66 to 96.

An undated courtesy photo of Maxine Madeline Pifer.

An undated courtesy photo of James Stephens.

An undated courtesy photo of LouAnn Dagen.

An undated courtesy photo of Ruth Ann Hunter.

Above: Photos of Metron of Cedar Springs residents who died of COVID-19