6-year-old makes sun catchers for elderly amid pandemic

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old from Rockford is spending her free time at home making sun catchers for local seniors who are alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie Grove’s ultimate goal during the stay-at-home order is to help others.

The 6-year-old’s mother taught her how to make sun catchers using coffee filters. That inspired her to make a big difference in the lives of those in her community.

Natalie has made about 40 sun catchers so far and has been delivering them to StoryPoint Senior Living in Rockford, to older family members and to people around the neighborhood.

Sun catchers made by 6-year-old Natalie Grove.

She says she wants to make sure they know they’re loved during this time.

“It brings a smile on their face,” Natalie Grove said.

6-year-old Natalie Grove and sun catchers she has made.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Sarah Grove, Natalie’s mother. “To be 6 years old and to understand, as much as she can anyway, what is going on with our world right now and the fact that she wants to do something for others who are alone right now during this time without family makes me very proud.”

Natalie also spent time at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in the intensive care unit, or ICU, when she was a baby, so her next goal is to deliver the sun catchers there.