6 News Spanish Cast for Wednesday, May 13th – Actualizacion en español

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of West Michigan's top business leaders are heading up an effort to make sure employees returning to work are healthy — and tracking the spread of the coronavirus to avoid a bigger problem.

"We've learned to coexist with a lot of things in our past. We're going to have to figure out how to coexist with this, too," said Doug DeVos, Amway co-chair and a member of the public-private Kent County Back to Work Safely collaborative.