6 News Spanish Cast for Wednesday, April 22 – Actualizacion en español

As the U.S. moves past 46,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including what's being done to control the outbreak inside nursing homes.

Calling nursing homes ground zero of the coronavirus crisis, federal officials said they plan to start tracking and publicly sharing information on infections and deaths in such facilities to help spot trends and early signs the virus is spreading in communities.