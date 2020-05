6 News Spanish Cast for Tuesday, May 12th – Actualizacion en español

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawmaker warned Tuesday of a potential 25% cut in state funding for K-12 schools because of economic fallout from the pandemic, saying he is not “banking” on Congress sending additional aid to states or giving flexibility to use previously passed rescue money.

Sen. Wayne Schmidt, a Republican who chairs the Senate's education budget subcommittee, said 25% is “certainly the high end,” but that schools should brace for the worst in the next fiscal year. About 40% of the $14 billion in state revenues for the school aid fund comes from sales tax collections.