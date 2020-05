6 News Spanish Cast for Monday, May 11th – Actualizacion en español

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A single mother in Kent County is calling for Menards to reconsider a policy that prevented her from shopping with her kids on Mother's Day.

"As soon as the doors opened, I was approached by … an employee in a mask ... and she said, 'You can’t shop here with your kids.' And I was just like, 'What?' And she said, 'We’re not allowing children in at this point,'" Neisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name, told News 8 Monday.