594 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded three more deaths linked to COVID-19 and on Thursday confirmed 594 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The figures released Friday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 6,151 and the total number of cases to 76,541 since coronavirus was first detected in Michigan in March.

As of Friday, according to state data, there were 481 COVID-19 inpatients in Michigan hospitals, a decline of 19 since Tuesday’s two-week high of 500. There are plenty of intensive care beds and ventilators available.

Labs in Michigan on Thursday tested 27,879 samples for coronavirus and 981 came back positive. The number of new cases and positive tests do not match because people may be tested more than once. The state says its reporting system accounts for repeat tests so a single person can’t account for more than one case.

The percentage of positive tests was 3.52%. That figures has been between 3% and 4% for much of July, though there were a few days where it was outside that range. Public health officials would like to see it consistently below 3%, where it was for much of June. To that effect, they have ramped up the push for everyone to wear a mask in public.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. You can go to the state’s website to find a site near you, including options to find only free sites or those that don’t require a doctor’s order.

One of the new deaths was in Kent County, bringing the total to 148. The county also confirmed 35 more cases for a total of 6,020.

The Grand Rapids region continues to have the state’s highest number of new cases per million people per day at about 37, but the rate continues to decline and is now much closer to what other regions like Detroit and Kalamazoo are seeing.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there were 110 more cases for a total of 24,371 since the outbreak began. The number of deaths stood at 2,666. In neighboring Oakland County, there were two more deaths from the previous day for a total of 1,083 and 66 more cases for a total of 10,542. Macomb County has had 8,425 cases, 129 more than the previous day, and the number of deaths remained the same at 899.