$465M virus relief bill goes to Michigan House Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state capitol lansing 100818_1539039600476.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan families could soon see some COVID-19 economic relief from the state.

House representatives are expected to vote on a bill Monday in Lansing.

The $465 million bill passed in the Senate Friday. It offers $45 million in aid to employees who have been laid off or had their work hours cut because of the virus. Each worker could get upwards of $1,600.

Small businesses affected by the recent orders with less than 100 employees will receive $55 million in grants. Certain concert and entertainment sites could qualify for $40,000 as part of a separate $3.5 million grant program.

The deal also includes funding for COVID-19 testing with $51 million going towards vaccine distribution.

The Legislature reached this deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, so she is expected to sign off on it in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!