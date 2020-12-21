$465M virus relief bill goes to Michigan House Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan families could soon see some COVID-19 economic relief from the state.

House representatives are expected to vote on a bill Monday in Lansing.

The $465 million bill passed in the Senate Friday. It offers $45 million in aid to employees who have been laid off or had their work hours cut because of the virus. Each worker could get upwards of $1,600.

Small businesses affected by the recent orders with less than 100 employees will receive $55 million in grants. Certain concert and entertainment sites could qualify for $40,000 as part of a separate $3.5 million grant program.

The deal also includes funding for COVID-19 testing with $51 million going towards vaccine distribution.

The Legislature reached this deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, so she is expected to sign off on it in the coming days.