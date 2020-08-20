419 more coronavirus cases, 19 more related deaths in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 19 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Thursday confirmed 419 more cases, according to data released by the state.

The new data brings the total number of deaths to 6,368 and the total number of cases to 94,697 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March. Of the 19 deaths reported Thursday, 11 were found during a records review.

The state has not yet released its testing or county-by-county numbers from Wednesday.

Statewide, hospitalizations remain low, as do the number of deaths each day. Cases seem to have plateaued.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated her office was looking at letting some more businesses reopen. Gyms, theaters and some other businesses remain shut down five months after Whitmer first ordered them to close to slow the spread of the virus. The governor said more information would be available on that front next week.