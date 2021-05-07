4 W MI health depts. won’t order close contact quarantining in schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Public health officials in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia counties say they will not require local school districts to abide by the state’s COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for students, though they do still recommend it.

The health departments for the four counties issued a joint press release on the matter Friday after they were informed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that student quarantine rules would be mandated by local order rather than the state.

The local agencies cited declining case rates and higher vaccination rates in explaining why they would not require kids to quarantine under the terms of the MDHHS guidelines. The health departments said they would keep an eye on virus and vaccination metrics and respond to each school on a case-by-case basis when kids test positive.

“The Local Health Departments continue to recommend that the local school districts use the MDHHS’ quarantine guidelines as best practices for the protection of area children, teachers and staff and the prevention of outbreaks in the school setting,” the agencies noted.

Grandville Public Schools has already informed parents that asymptomatic close contacts of positive cases will no longer have to quarantine, though family members still must for 20 days. Contact tracing will continue, however, to see who may have been exposed. It also stressed that kids who are sick must stay home.

School employees must still quarantine by state order when MDHHS guidelines indicate. Employees and students alike must also continue wearing masks under state order.