4 W. MI businesses fined for lack of virus safety protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four West Michigan businesses are among nine statewide that were recently cited for failing to implement rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Friday that the fines for the “general duty” citations total $22,200 among the businesses.

MISOHA explained that general duty citations, which can carry fines of up to $7,000, mean an employer hasn’t protected workers from a recognized hazard. The companies cited now have 15 days to contest the penalties. They will have to prove they’ve fixed the problems MIOSHA pointed out.

The West Michigan business citations and fines include:

Lane Automotive of Watervliet: $3,500 for employees not wearing masks when within six feet of each other, allowing barriers to be removed in break rooms and not avoiding large meetings.

Red River Restaurant Group doing business as FireRock Grille of Caledonia: $6,300 for customers not wearing masks, not closing waiting areas and not avoiding large gatherings.

Jerry's Tire of Lake Odessa: $3,500 for lack of training employees on mitigation practices, no postings that ask employees to stay home if sick, not conducting daily health checks, lack of masks and not routinely cleaning commonly touched objects.

River City Reproductions and Graphics of Kentwood: $2,100 for the lack of COVID-19 response plan, lack of training employees on stopping the spread of COVID-19, not conducting self-screenings for employees and not enforcing face coverings and social distancing requirements.

You can click here to see the state’s full release and the complete list of businesses fined.

MIOSHA reminded businesses to check Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety for information on implementing safety measures and said they can seek help from the state online or by calling 517.284.7720.

Any employers or workers can direct questions about workplace safety to MIOSHA’s hotline at 855.SAFE.C19 (723.3219).