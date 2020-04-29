4 counties count COVID-19 cases traced to Herbruck’s

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least 72 COVID-19 cases are associated with Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch south of Ionia.

The egg producer wouldn’t confirm a specific number of employees who have tested positive for the virus, so News 8 has relied on county health departments for the latest data. Those numbers include associated cases of people who contracted the virus after coming into contact with an employee.

Like all large employers seeing cases in Michigan, employees are being contacted and tracked by their respective county health departments.

“Essentially what happens is if a person from a particular county is positive, that person is that county’s responsibility and so they’re in charge of getting in touch with that person and then handling the contacts,” Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen told News 8. “But then, the way we’ve been doing it is if (people in contact with employees who tested positive are) from a particular county, then those contacts get passed on to that other county. So things can start to get pretty complicated.”

Here’s the breakdown of associated cases from county health departments where the people live. Some were able to specify how many are employees or contractors at Herbruck’s:

Montcalm County: One positive Herbruck’s employee.

Eaton County: Six cases associated to Herbruck’s.

Ingham County: 17 positive employees, 11 identified contact cases (28 total).

Ionia County: 27 positive employees or contractors, 10 identified contact cases (37 total).

The latest numbers from Ionia County more than doubled between Wednesday morning and afternoon.

“We had a couple of van loads of people who have been commuting to work together who one person came down with symptoms and then we tested the rest of them. Almost all of them were positive,” Bowen explained.

Bowen said his department, as well as others, are more concerned about contact tracing to identify other people who may become sick than the numbers themselves.

“My main take-home message for folks is that they should continue to expect to see outbreaks like this in workplaces,” he said. “People need to continue to work, but we’re staying on top of it as best we can. Again, we’re doing the contact tracing, tracking everybody down and those people, when they’re sick, they’re sent home and they stay home until they’re no longer contagious.”

Bowen said the risk of spread from eggs produced at Herbruck’s is “minimal” because the virus is generally passed through droplets infected people exhale, but also reminded buyers to wash their hands when handing raw eggs regardless of the virus.

Greg Herbruck, president of Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, provided this statement to News 8 Wednesday;