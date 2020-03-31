31 residents positive for COVID-19 at Cedar Springs nursing home

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs nursing home has 31 residents and 5 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Metron of Cedar Springs confirmed the positive COVID-19 cases to News 8 on Tuesday. There have been no deaths reported in connection to COVID-19 at the facility, which has roughly 60 residents.

“These individuals are all located in one section of our community which has been isolated. Two of those residents and the staff members are currently receiving care outside of our community. One of those residents is expected to return back to our community within the next few days. The rest remain in our care, are stable and it does not appear as if any of them are at risk to be transferred at this time,” said Director of Operations Paul Pruitt.

Pruitt added that the nursing home is taking “all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of our residents, staff and community.”

Mission Point says since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis it has been “closely monitoring and implementing the recommendations and requirements outlined by our local, state and federal health departments as well as the CDC in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

A woman whose mother is housed at the facility and tested positive for COVID-19 says visitors were banned weeks ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

The nursing home says, “Every staff member goes through the same screening process including having their temperature taken prior to starting every shift. We are fully stocked with all necessary personal protection equipment and our staff members are wearing these items throughout their shifts to care for our residents and for their own protection.”

An employee that News 8 spoke to say they are scared to go back to work.

On Tuesday, Metron of Cedar Springs released the following statement:

“We have had 31 residents and 5 staff members at Cedar Springs test positive for COVID-19. These individuals are all located in one section of our community which has been isolated. Two of those residents and the staff members are currently receiving care outside of our community. One of those residents is expected to return back to our community within the next few days. The rest remain in our care, are stable and it does not appear as if any of them are at risk to be transferred at this time. “We have been working closely with local, state and federal health departments. As a member of Spectrum Health’s High Performing Network, we have also been in continuous contact with the health system, its doctors and staff. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of our residents, staff and community. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been closely monitoring and implementing the recommendations and requirements outlined by our local, state and federal health departments as well as the CDC in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is all in addition to our extensive health and wellness processes and procedures. “As other facilities around the country have done, we have restricted visitors, guests and non-essential medical personnel to the building. Those essential visitors entering the facility, including doctors, are heavily screened prior to entry. Every staff member goes through the same screening process including having their temperature taken prior to starting every shift. We are fully stocked with all necessary personal protection equipment and our staff members are wearing these items throughout their shifts to care for our residents and for their own protection. “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and our staff members is our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic and unprecedented health crisis.” Paul Pruitt, Director of Operations Cedar Springs

The latest numbers released Monday showed there was a total of 6,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 184 deaths in Michigan.

News 8 is working to learn more details on this outbreak. Look for update throughout the day and on air and woodtv.com.

