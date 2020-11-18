3-week epidemic order, new COVID-19 restrictions start today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to cap the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued several new restrictions starting Wednesday and lasting three weeks.

Under the epidemic order, restaurants must halt dine-in services, movie theaters must close, high school sports are suspended, high schools and colleges will shift to remote learning, and social gatherings should be limited to no more than two households.

In addition to household restrictions, health officials are urging those that can work from home to do so. The order leaves open work that can’t be done at home such as manufacturing, construction and health occupations.

Bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor dining but will remain open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Individual activities like retail shopping, personal care services will remain open with physical distancing and face mask requirements.

Other establishments like casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and skating rinks will be closed during the order.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency on Tuesday sent out a notice to anyone who may again be laid off that as they seek unemployment benefits they should reopen their previous claim rather than file a new one. More information on how to reopen a claim or file a new one can be found on the state’s website. The UIA added it has increased capacity in anticipation of more claims.

All high schools and colleges will not be learning in person. K-8 schools can continue learning in person with strong mitigation including mask requirements. Child care will also stay open to help support working parents.

Both public health officials and the leaders of privately-owned hospitals have pleaded with the public to follow the new rules and keep up with coronavirus mitigation practices that have been encouraged for months: washing hands frequently, practicing 6-foot social distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask in public.

State health officials have urged people experiencing symptoms to get tested. To find a testing site near you, visit the state’s website.

SEVERAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS PLAN TO GO ALL VIRTUAL

With high schools required to move to virtual learning, a number of districts were already planning on beginning this process.

Byron Center Public Schools had already modified its hybrid plan for this week for its middle and high school students and were planning on having all grades learn virtually next Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Several other West Michigan school districts that were not already all remote are moving K-8 grade virtual too even though it’s not required by the order.

Kentwood Public Schools started having all students virtual on Tuesday.

Elementary students at Grandville and Greenville Public Schools will also begin remote learning Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday, all students at Grand Haven Area Public Schools will switch to remote learning.

Jenison Junior High School students will also begin virtual learning Wednesday along with the high school students, with K-5 grade following suit after Thanksgiving.

Many districts that had in-person learning before the order say they plan to reassess once it’s lifted on December 9th.