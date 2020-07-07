3 Gun Lake Casino employees test positive for COVID-19

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino confirmed to News 8 that three of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The casino announced the first confirmed case in a staff member last week. After the first confirmed case, Gun Lake Casino says two more employees have tested positive for the virus through routine testing and contact tracing.

One of the employees who tested positive works in Stage 131, an entertainment venue and bar within the casino. The other hasn’t been on the property since the casino temporarily closed on March 16, according to the casino.

On Friday, the casino announced its first employee, a member of its table games supervisory team, tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is said not to have had regular contact with chips or cards.

The casino noted the positive tests account for less than .25% of its total number of employees.

As part of it’s “Play It Safe” initiative, Gun Lake Casino said it’s taking the following steps in response to the presumptive positive or confirmed positive coronavirus tests:

“Team Members with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and receive a negative Coronavirus test before returning to the property.

“All Team Members identified through contact tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and remain off property until a negative Coronavirus test result is received.

“Gun Lake Casino utilizes heightened testing requirements for all Team Members working in guest-facing roles. This higher volume, regular testing pattern further protects both Team Members and Guests by providing early detection.

“Gun Lake Casino has completed a terminal cleaning protocol for all key areas and will remain open and continue to monitor the situation.

“The Allegan County Health Department and Tribal Health and Human Services (HHS) are immediately informed of all presumptive positive and confirmed cases.

“Gun Lake Casino works alongside the Allegan County Health Department and Tribal Health and Human Services (HHS) to comply with all requirements and guidelines when informing the public of positive Coronavirus cases.”

The casino also added that every employee who tests positive or is identified through contact tracing in connection to a positive case will be paid through a “COVID-19 leave of absence policy.”

More information about how Gun Lake Casino is working to keep guests and employees healthy and safe can be found online.