262 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded four more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Tuesday confirmed 262 more cases, the latest state figures show.

The data released Wednesday brings the total number of deaths to 5,951 and the total number of cases to 64,132 in the nearly four months since the outbreak began.

Labs in Michigan on Tuesday tested 16,780 samples for coronavirus and 2.56% came back positive. The percentage of positive tests hovered between 2% and 3% for most of June.

One of the four additional deaths was in Kalamazoo County, bringing that county’s total to 67. It has had 1,017 cases since March.

There were 38 additional cases confirmed in Kent County, bringing the total to 4,533. The number of deaths stood at 131.

Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, also recorded one more death for a total of 2,602 and 59 more cases over the previous day for a total of 21,931. Oakland County has had 8,922 cases and 1,049 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,194 cases and 879 deaths.

Ingham County, which is dealing with an outbreak of more than 100 cases linked to an East Lansing bar, now has 999 confirmed cases. Twenty-nine people have died in that county.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,106 cases. The number of deaths among inmates has stood at 68 for weeks.

State data shows about 11% of statewide total cases have been among residents of skilled nursing facilities, as have a third of the total deaths.

Officials say Michigan is seeing a slight uptick in cases and a reversal in the demographics of patients, with more of them now younger than the age of 50. As a result, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not further loosen restrictions in the southern part of the state before the Fourth of July. During a Tuesday briefing, she urged everyone to celebrate the holiday weekend safely by practicing social distancing, keeping gatherings small and consistently wearing masks in public.

Just about everyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. The state has launched a new online tool to make it easier to find testing sites, with filters for various needs. Anyone who calls the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and presses 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday will be transferred automatically to a 211 operator who can help them find a testing site.