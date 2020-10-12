26 new COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Michigan schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state reported new coronavirus outbreaks at 26 schools on Monday, with the largest new outbreak at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo.

There, 21 new cases have been reported, affecting both staff and students, according to Michigan’s coronavirus website.

The state has been releasing new numbers on outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities each Monday. Michigan State University’s outbreak remains the largest in the state, increasing by 111 cases in the last week for a total of 1,531.

Grand Valley State University, which was seeing large numbers several weeks ago, now has 880 cases while Western Michigan University has 655. The University of Michigan has 636 — an increase of just over 100 cases in the last week.

Central Michigan University’s number remained around 320, with Adrian College at 271. Outbreaks at K-12 schools all remained fairly small.

Also Monday, the state released the numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases across the state and the number of deaths over the weekend. There were an additional 1,809 cases confirmed over the two days and seven more deaths reported.

Those figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 136,465 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the total number of deaths to 6,898.

One hundred and fifty-three of the newest cases were in Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus with 2,839 dead and a total of 34,244 cases since the outbreak began. Oakland County has had 17,704 cases and 1,170 deaths. Macomb County has had 15,248 cases and 992 deaths.

No additional deaths were reported in West Michigan on Monday. Kent County, which has been hit the hardest on the west side of the state, reported a total of 10,636 cases – an increase of 235 cases over the weekend.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 26,584 samples and 1,089 came back positive, a rate of 4.1%. On Sunday, 24,370 samples were tested and 1,079 were positive, a rate of 4.43%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The seven-day average of daily positive tests is still higher than the 3% public health officials are looking for to show community spread is controlled.