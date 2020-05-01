2 COVID-19 cases at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One resident and a staff member at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans tested positive for COVID-19, according to a state agency.

Fred Schaible, policy and legislative advisor for the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, says the resident has moved to an isolation unit at the facility and is “resting comfortably.”

Schaible says the home is continuing to test additional residents and staff at the guidance of the Kent County Health Department.

The home is regulated by the federal government’s guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. However, it has been included in the state’s database that tracks the number of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities, Schaible said.