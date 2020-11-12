2 Michigan reps test positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two more members of the Michigan Legislature have contracted coronavirus.

The two leaders include State Reps. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant and Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township.

There are also concerns in the House GOP caucus that at a large post-election party last Saturday at the home of State Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township, that more lawmakers may have come in contact with the virus but no cases have been linked to that yet.

Several other members of the Michigan Legislature have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.