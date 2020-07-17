2 COVID-19 cases linked to Marquette 4th of July beach gathering

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette County health officials announced Friday they that contact tracing had lead to two confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to individuals who were present at McCarty’s Cove beach on Fourth of July weekend.
The Marquette County Health Department is suggesting anyone who attend the beach gathering to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their medical provider if they become symptomatic.
“This event demonstrates the fact that outdoor social gatherings, even among asymptomatic young people, can cause community transmission of COVID-19,” MCHD said in a release.
