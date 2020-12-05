193 more COVID-19 deaths; 145 from records check in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 6,004 cases of coronavirus and recorded another 193 deaths linked to it.

The state says 145 of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered while reviewing vital records, looking for deaths linked to the virus that were previously unreported.

The data released Saturday brings the total number of cases to 395,036 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the total number of related deaths to 9,854.

State officials say 197,750 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 66,843 samples for the virus and 9,381 came back positive, a rate of 14.03%. That’s nearly five times higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County alone confirmed 349 more cases for a total of 34,336 since the start of the outbreak and recorded 18 more deaths for a total of 391.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Berrien County: Three more deaths for a total of 121; 6,998 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Branch County: Two more deaths for a total of 39; 2,286 total confirmed cases.

Kalamazoo County: Five more deaths for a total of 172; 8,928 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for a total of 32; 2,138 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for a total of 194; 7,851 cases.

Ottawa County: Five more deaths for a total of 160; 14,514 total cases.

Van Buren County: Three more deaths for a total of 51; 3,034 total cases.

Wayne County, home to Detroit and hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 845 additional cases of the virus for a total of 65,553 since the start of the outbreak. It also confirmed 30 more deaths for a total of 3,134. Neighboring Oakland County has had 44,649 confirmed cases (537 more than the previous day) and 1,353 deaths (16 more). Macomb County has had 39,503 cases (608 more) and 1,278 deaths (sixteen more).

While some metrics that demonstrate the state of the outbreak have showed recent plateaus or even slight improvements, the numbers are still high as the virus remains widespread. Michigan recently ranked sixth in the nation for number of cases and 20th in case rates.

Public health officials are also bracing for an increase in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, and worry gatherings during the December holidays will cause a similar problem. They have urged people to celebrate with their households only to help slow the spread of the virus.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order that banned dine-in at restaurants, shut down movie theaters and bowling alleys, moved high schools and colleges online is currently scheduled to expire Tuesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday would not say outright whether that order would be extended.

There is, however, light at the end of the tunnel. The federal government could start approving vaccines within days. Officials are getting ready to roll shots out, starting with health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. In Kalamazoo County, the health department has been outfitted with an ultra-low temperature freezer to store vaccines because it will serve as a regional distribution hub.