13 more coronavirus deaths, 171 cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 13 deaths linked to coronavirus and on Tuesday confirmed 171 more cases of the virus, state data shows.

The new figures released Wednesday afternoon bring the total number of deaths to 5,711 and the total number of cases to 59,278 since the outbreak started in March.

==This is a breaking story. Check back for more data later.==

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing — the goal is to run 30,000 samples daily. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

Even though more parts of the state are reopening — barber shops and hair salons in northern Michigan were allowed to open Wednesday — people are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.