11 members of MI Legislature, 37 staffers have had COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Speaker of the House Spokesperson Gideon D’Assandro announced Wednesday a total of 11 members of the Legislature, and 37 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Eight members of the state House and 21 staffers “are the latest up-to-date totals of legislators and staff” who have had a positive COVID test or are known to have had the illness, D’Assandro said.

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans spokesperson Amber McCann said three senators and 16 employees and/or interns have reported positive COVID tests to the Senate Business Office, per Senate protocol.

In the House, those publicly known to have had a bout with the disease are Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, Rep. Kyra Bolden, D-Southfield, Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant and Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit.

COVID-19 was suspected as the cause of death of the late Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, but D’Assandro said his count did not include Robinson.

In the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte and Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, have publicly announced they’ve tested positive.