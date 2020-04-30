$100M in grants available for child care providers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The federal government has awarded Michigan $100 million to support child care providers during COVID-19.

The goal of the Child Care Relief Fund is to help child care providers stay in business and make child care more affordable for families, according to a press release sent by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

These grants are noncompetitive and you can apply in fewer than 10 minutes online, according to the Michigan Department of Education. Webinars on Friday, May 1 at 1 o.m. or on Monday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. are also available to assist with your application.

The funds can be used to cover unexpected expenses due to the crisis as well as cut costs for families.

The Michigan Department of Education is also expecting additional funding available in May and June.