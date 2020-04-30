Closings & Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

$100M in grants available for child care providers in Michigan

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:
early education generic classroom preschool 111617_434487

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The federal government has awarded Michigan $100 million to support child care providers during COVID-19.

The goal of the Child Care Relief Fund is to help child care providers stay in business and make child care more affordable for families, according to a press release sent by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

These grants are noncompetitive and you can apply in fewer than 10 minutes online, according to the Michigan Department of Education. Webinars on Friday, May 1 at 1 o.m. or on Monday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. are also available to assist with your application.

The funds can be used to cover unexpected expenses due to the crisis as well as cut costs for families.

The Michigan Department of Education is also expecting additional funding available in May and June.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Report price-gouging to the Michigan Attorney General: 1.877.765.8388

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 